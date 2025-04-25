NTSB: Outdraft currents contributed to $1.3 million Ohio River barge strike Written by Nick Blenkey









A barge tow struck a vane dike on the Ohio River last year because the pilot did not effectively compensate for the outdraft current while navigating out of the McAlpine Locks in Louisville, Kentucky, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The incident occurred on March 8, 2024, when the 1982-built, 138 foot towing vessel Amber Brittany, owned by Knight Manufacturing Corp and operated by Imperial River Transport LLC, was transiting the Ohio River. It was pushing 15 barges when the tow struck the vane dike at the upstream end of the locks. The tow broke apart, with 10 barges floating down the river, resulting in an estimated $1.3 million in damage to the barges, cargo and dam gates.

Outdraft currents

​As the Amber Brittany made its port turn while passing under the L&I Railroad Bridge, the head of the tow entered the area of the canal where the effect of an outdraft current, if present, would be expected. Outdraft currents are currents moving across a lock entrance toward a dam. The dam gates were almost fully open, and river levels were rising, resulting in a strong outdraft, which pulled the head of the tow to port. The head of the tow continued to be drawn to port as the tow proceeded upriver. The pilot’s attempt to counteract the force of the outdraft was ineffective.

The upstream section of the McAlpine Locks and Dam is uniquely difficult to navigate, even under ideal circumstances, says NTSB. There have been nine reported incidents in this area involving towing vessels since January 2020, totaling over $2.7 million in property damage. This includes the contact of the Queen City tow with the vane dike that the NTSB investigated in March 2023.

“Lock canal entrances near dams present unique hazards for vessels transiting inland rivers,” the report said. “Fast moving river water near low-flow canal waters can produce outdraft currents. Mariners should thoroughly assess the potential impact of outdraft currents when entering or exiting locking channels. Vessel horsepower and vessel handling should be carefully considered.”

NTSB investigators found the pilot was inexperienced in transiting the waterway around the McAlpine Locks and Dam, which likely contributed to the contact. Although company personnel were under the impression that the pilot had previous experience operating tows on the Ohio River, the pilot told Coast Guard and NTSB investigators that he had not previously operated on the Ohio River.

Cell phone records also indicated the pilot was using his personal cell phone just before the contact and that the first in a series of outgoing and incoming text messages coincided with the Amber Brittany’s departure from the sailing line.

“Lock canal entrances require heightened situational awareness from vessel operators,” the report said. “Using cell phones and other wireless electronic devices has been demonstrated to be visually, manually, and cognitively distracting. Talking on cell phones can have serious consequences in safety-critical situations, and sending or reading text messages is potentially even more distracting than talking because texting requires visual attention to the display screen of the device. Mariners should avoid using mobile devices, especially while maneuvering in unfamiliar areas of restricted navigation.”

Probable cause

The National Transportation Safety Board determines that the probable cause

of the contact of the Amber Brittany tow with the vane dike was the pilot not

effectively compensating for the outdraft current while navigating out of the lock

channel entrance, likely due to the pilot’s inexperience in transiting the Portland

Channel on the Amber Brittany and his distraction due to cell phone use.

Lessons learned

Preparing for dam outdrafts: Lock canal entrances near dams present unique hazards for vessels transiting inland rivers. Fast moving river water near low-flow canal waters can produce outdraft currents. Mariners should thoroughly assess the potential impact of outdraft currents when entering or exiting locking channels. Vessel horsepower and vessel handling should be carefully considered.

Maintaining awareness in areas of restricted navigation: Lock canal entrances require heightened situational awareness from vessel operators. Using cell phones and other wireless electronic devices has been demonstrated to be visually, manually, and cognitively distracting. Talking on cell phones can have serious consequences in safety-critical situations, and sending or reading text messages is potentially even more distracting than talking because texting requires visual attention to the display screen of the device. Mariners should avoid using mobile devices, especially while maneuvering in unfamiliar areas of restricted navigation.