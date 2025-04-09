VIDEO: World’s largest suction sails installed on juice tanker

Spanish-headquartered wind-assisted propulsion system innovator bound4blue reports that the world’s largest suction sails have now been installed on the Louis Dreyfus Company-chartered juice tanker M/V Atlantic Orchard.

The four 26-meter high eSAILs were fitted in a single stop during the Wisby Tankers vessel’s scheduled 10-year survey drydocking at Astander Shipyard, Santander, Spain.

The four eSails were installed in under a day per unit, as planned (see earlier story). When sailing, the 2014-built vessel, which was originally a dry bulk vessel before undergoing a conversion in 2020, will now enjoy simplified FuelEU Maritime compliance, taking advantage of the Wind Reward Factor, with further CII, EU ETS, and additional regulatory benefits.

Depending on trading routes, the juice tanker will benefit from fuel consumption and emission savings, projected to reach around 10%.

This latest installation marks the third so far this year for bound4blue and is the latest in a series of recent installations that has seen the DNV lproved suction sails fitted to vessels ranging from MR Tankers to general cargo and RO/RO vessels.

José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and co-founder, bound4blue comments: “eSAILs open an easy, proven and economically beneficial pathway to greener operations for a wide variety of shipping segments, including unique vessel types such as juice carriers. This specialist project is a prime example of how our technology meets customer needs. In this case, the units were lifted into positions originally occupied by four deck cranes, with all electrical and structural work, sail preparation, and full unit programming carried out in one co-ordinated yard visit.

“We are thrilled to partner with ambitious and like-minded companies such as LDC and Wisby Tankers to accelerate shipping’s wind revolution, installing our mature, mechanically simple technology to deliver substantial fuel and emissions savings.”

Wind assisted propulsion solutions were identified as the best option for reducing M/V Atlantic Ocean's emissions and boosting efficiency LDC's shipping decarbonization team. Lloyd's Register was then called in to provide an expert third-party assessment of competing solutions, before bound4blue's fully autonomous system was selected in late 2023.

“Reflecting LDC’s journey to help shape a low-carbon maritime industry, and thanks to bound4blue’s unique technology as well as Wisby Tankers’ collaboration, we are excited about this significant first step of a voyage that represents a new milestone in our group’s long history in shipping,” says Sébastien Landerretche, LDC’s global head of freight. “We look forward to sharing our initial experiences and insights in the weeks to come, as we complete our first crossing to Brazil, before returning to Europe.”