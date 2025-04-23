VIDEO: BYD Shenzen takes “world’s largest car carrier” crown

The China Merchants Industry Nanjing Jinling shipyard yesterday held a ship handover and naming ceremony for the first 9,200-car dual-fuel car carrier, BYD Shenzhen.

Built for China’s BYD Co. Ltd., its loading capacity of 9,200 standard parking spaces makes BYD Shenzen the largest car carrier thus far delivered worldwide. It is the first of four ships of this size designed by China Merchants Group Finnish-based member Deltamarin for BYD. Two are being built at the Nanjing Jingling shipyard and two at the China Merchants Jiangsu shipyard.

Last year, BYD reportedly sold 4.27 million “new energy vehicles,” which include battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars, and though the Chinese domestic market remains its largest, its export volume has been steadily growing.

BYD Shenzen and the other BYD 9200 vessels have a total length of 219.9 meters, a beam of 37.7 meters, a speed of 19 knots, and a total of 16 decks.

They are LNG dual-fueled, feature a 1 MW battery hybrid system and a shaft generator and are equipped to plug into shore power.

How long will they keep that “world’s largest” title? Wallenius Wilhelmsen is nipping at their heels with its giant Shaper class ships, also on order at the Jingling shipyard and also designed by Deltamarin. The first of these, with a 9,300 CEU capacity, is set for delivery next year, with upsized Shapers to follow.