West P&I names Bart Mertens next CUO

The West of England P&I Club has announced the appointment of Bart Mertens as its new chief underwriting officer (CUO). He will take up the appointment in early 2025, following the retirement of Simon Parrott.

Mertens has over 30 years of experience in the marine insurance industry and joins West P&I from another International Group club where he has worked for the last 14 years as a member of its senior underwriting management team, with responsibility across several regions and product lines.

He holds a master’s degree in law, maritime science and business law and started his career at a P&I correspondents in Antwerp as a claims executive. From there he joined the management board at a leading insurance broking house before moving to underwriting in 2010.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Bart Mertens will be taking on the role of CUO at West, following Simon Parrott’s retirement in 2025,” said West P&I group CEO Tom Bowsher. “Simon has made a significant contribution to our success during his time with West, and we are delighted that he will remain part of the club’s management team to enable a seamless transition ahead of next summer.

“For West to attract someone of Bart’s experience and caliber further demonstrates the positive progress we continue to make as a club, and I am very much looking forward to working closely with Bart in his new position as we continue to strengthen our service delivery across our global underwriting function.

“With his extensive background in maritime insurance, Bart brings a broad knowledge and understanding of the market, ideally positioning him to contribute to the Club’s objectives, including our commitment to diversification.”

“As I look back with gratitude to the past 14 years, I am delighted to join West as the club’s new chief underwriting officer and become part of their journey,” said Mertens. “West has taken bold and positive steps in recent years, strengthening the club’s capital position, developing new and exciting product lines as well as growing their regional presence in key maritime hubs across the world including, more recently, the UAE.