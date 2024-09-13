High Tech Marine delivers new Monaco fireboat

High Tech Marine, a Parma, Italy, shipyard best known for producing high-end yacht tenders and similar vessels, recently delivered a new 12-meter fireboat to the Principality of Monaco, the Prince Jacques.

The new High Tech Marine HTM 440 Fireman is equipped with advanced technologies and is designed to ensure a quick and effective response to maritime emergencies.

Its muscle is provided by Iveco Group member FPT Industrial engines supplied by BiMotor, the FPT Industrial authorized distributor for Northern Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Croatia, and Slovenia.

The new fireboat features two FPT Industrial N67 550 marine engines for propulsion, delivering total 1,100 hp and allow to quickly respond to emergencies, reaching 36 knots at medium load and 33 knots at full load. An FPT Industrial N40 250 E variable speed auxiliary powers the 5,000 liters @ 10 bar firefighting pump.

The Prince Jaques fireboat also features a number of other advanced equipment, and its introduction marks a significant enhancement of the firefighters’ operational capabilities, improving their ability to safeguard the safety in the waters off the coast of the Monaco.