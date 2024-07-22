Dual-fuel standby duo goes to work in Hong Kong

Robert Allan Ltd. reports that a pair of of dual fuel (diesel and LNG) standby vessels built to its RAstar 4200-DF design recently entered service with Hongkong Salvage & Towage (HKST). Built by Cheoy Lee Shipyards, the vessels, the LNG Sentinel I and LNG Sentinel II, were specifically designed for service at the Hong Kong LNG Terminal Limited (HKLTL) import terminal.

The standby vessels feature an electrical propulsion system with Z-drives that can receive power from both diesel and dual fuel (diesel and LNG) propulsion gensets. They will help maintain a safety zone around the terminal and assist with berthing of LNG carriers to the jetty. Additionally, they will also transport personnel plus equipment between Hong Kong and the floating regasification and storage unit (FSRU) and jetty. Standby duties may include emergency towing of the FSRU, fire-fighting, spill response, and rescue.

Working closely with both HKST and Cheoy Lee Shipyards through the design process was key to enabling Robert Allan Ltd. (RAL) to customize the vessels for the missions for which they will be tasked.

The two standby vessels are notably the eighth and ninth LNG dual fuel tugs completed to five different Robert Allan Ltd. designs, with three classification societies, and for service on three continents. This underscores the company’s unique expertise in the design of workboats incorporating the use of alternative fuels and propulsion technologies for any service, class, or region.

KEY PARTICULARS

Length, overall: 42.0 meters

Beam, molded: 16.0 meters

Depth, molded: 6.6 meters

Maximum draft (navigational): 6.8 meters

Gross tonnage: 1,275 tons

CAPACITIES

Diesel oil: 265 cubic meters

LNG (gross volume): 110 cubic meters

Potable water: 66 cubic meters

Recovered oil: 46 cubic meters

Foam: 18 cubic meters

Dispersant: 12 cubic meters

Complement: 11 crew + 2 supernumeraries

Survivors: 20 persons

CLASS NOTATION

BV I ✠ Hull, ✠ Mach, Dual Fuel, Tug, Fire-Fighting 1 Waterspraying, Unrestricted Navigation, ✠ AUT-UMS, In Water Survey, Oil Recovery Ship Second-Line

MAJOR MACHINERY

2 x Wärtsilä 8L20DF dual fuel (diesel and LNG) electric propulsion gensets, 1500 ekW each

2 x Wärtsilä 9L20 diesel electric propulsion gensets, 1880 ekW each

1 x Caterpillar C4.4 diesel harbour/emergency genset, 82 ekW

2 x Wärtsilä WST-32 fixed pitch Z-drives, 3.3 m diameter, each driven by 3000kW ABB electric motors

1 x Schottel STT 60 electrically driven fixed pitch bow thruster, 125 kW

1 x Wärtsilä LNGPac double wall vacuum insulated IMO Type C tank, with integral tank connection space (TCS) and double airlock

1 x Palfinger PK65002(M) folding knuckle boom deck crane, 2.8 tonnes at 15.9 metre outreach, and compatible with Dacon Rescue Scoop (RSA 500) personnel overboard recovery system

1x Palfinger rescue boat (RSQ 450) under pivoting davit, SOLAS compliant

MacGregor hydraulic deck machinery package featuring:

1 x double drum hawser winch with 300 metres of 76 mm synthetic towline per drum

1 x single drum towing winch and spooling gear, with 1000 metres of 64mm steel wire

1 x towing pin unit aft, 110 tonne safe working load

2 x tugger winches, each with 100 metres of 22 mm wire, plus horizontal warping head

2 x vertical anchor windlasses with 400 mm throat warping heads

1x powered boom reel, 200 metres capacity of offshore spill recovery boom

FFS off-ship fire-fighting system with 2x pumps feeding 2x monitors (each 1,200 m3/hr) plus waterspray

PERFORMANCE

Bollard pull: approx. 105 tonnes astern

Speed: 14+ knots