U.K. cracks down on 10 ships in Putin’s “shadow fleet”

The U.K. has sanctioned 10 vessels in Russia’s “shadow fleet” of ships that use illicit practices to avoid sanctions on Russian oil. This is the third time that the U.K. has sanctioned individual vessels, targeting those who undermine sanctions and facilitate Russia’s oil trade.

“Today’s action will directly target vessels in Putin’s ‘shadow fleet’, used by Russia as a desperate attempt to undermine U.K. and G7 sanctions and continue unfettered trade in Russian oil,” says the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Russia’s oil exports are Putin’s most critical revenue source for funding his illegal war in Ukraine, accounting for roughly a quarter of the Russian budget in 2023. Today we are taking decisive action to limit that revenue.

“The ships targeted are all ‘high-volume offenders’ – vessels operating around the clock to transport as much Russian oil as possible. These ships will now be barred from entering U.K. ports and will be refused access to the U.K. Ship Register.

“Just three of the vessels targeted today; Nicolay Zuyev (IMO 9610781), NS Asia (IMO 9413561) and Zaliv Aniva (IMO 9418494), have collectively carried more than $5 billion worth of Russian oil since Russia’s full-scale illegal invasion begun.”

“Putin’s war machine is funded by a dark and illicit economic system that this government is committed to destabilizing,” said Foreign Secretary David Lammy. “Today’s sanctions further undermine Russia’s ability to trade in oil via its shadow fleet. Alongside our partners, we will continue to send a stark message to Russia that the international community stands with Ukraine and we will not tolerate this illicit fleet.

“Russia has been forced to spend over $8 billion amassing this shadow fleet. But with sanctioned tankers loitering and unable to load oil, we are determined to make Putin’s investment an expensive misstep for the Kremlin. Our action will help to counter Russian attempts to undermine and dodge economic sanctions.”

Previous U.K. actions against individual shadow ships have left vessels materially disrupted, with the vast majority of them idling outside ports, and unable to carry on their trade in Russian oil,” the U.K. Government says.

The vessels sanctioned today are:

Nikolay Zuyev (IMO 9610781)

NS Clipper (IMO 9341081)

NS Corona (IMO 9341079)

Zaliv Aniva (IMO 9418494)

Olympiysky Prospect (IMO 9511387)

Leonid Loza (IMO 9412347)

NS Asia (IMO 9413561)

SCF Baltica (IMO 9305568)

Vladimir Tikhonov (IMO 9311622)

SCF Vankor (IMO 9316127)

The Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation has published guidance on the Russian Oil Services Ban.

Many “shadow fleet,” or “dark fleet” ships are seen as inadequately insured and poorly maintained

and as engaging in activities that violate basic safety and environmental standards and regulations