Crucible Engineering to bring FKAB designs to the U.S. market Written by Nick Blenkey









Seattle, Wash.-based Crucible Engineering LLC has entered a strategic teaming agreement with Uddevalla, Sweden-based FKAB Marine Design, a leading ship design firm based in Uddevalla, Sweden.

This collaboration marks FKAB’s entry into the American market, offering a range of cutting-edge ship, dredge, and barge designs previously unavailable in the U.S.

With over 60 years in the industry, FKAB Marine Design offers a range of ship designs, known for their operational efficiency and environmental performance, meeting both current and future maritime needs.

Founded in 2022, Crucible Engineering specializes in marine general contracting, naval architecture, marine engineering, and construction management. The firm is well-versed in USCG regulations, Jones Act compliance, and American shipbuilding practices. Its services including production design, piping systems, and marine electrical engineering for various vessel types.

This partnership combines the Swedish company’s extensive design expertise with Crucible’s knowledge of American maritime regulations. The collaboration will offer American clients access to FKAB’s designs for tank vessels, dredges, and smaller vessels.

“FKAB’s design experience complements our solid understanding of American shipbuilding,” said Josh Horst, PE, principal engineer at Crucible. “We are excited to offer FKAB’s designs to the U.S. market and provide more options for American owners and operators.”

FKAB Marine Design has a global presence with offices in Uddevalla, Gothenburg, Shanghai, and Zhenjiang