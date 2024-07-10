MARAD awards $8.75 million in Small Shipyard Grants

Last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $20.8 million in grant awards to 27 small shipyards in 20 states through the Small Shipyard Grant program. This year, though, the amounts awarded and the number of recipients were much reduced. Today MARAD announced just $8.75 million in grant awards to 15 small shipyards in 12 states through the program. The funds will help shipyards modernize, increase productivity, and expand local job opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.

“Small shipyards are integral to the strength of America’s supply chains and the maritime industry” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the grants announced today, The Biden-Harris Administration is delivering funding that will create jobs in cities and towns across the country, strengthen our commercial fleet, and add power to our national economy.”

The shipbuilding industry enhances the United States’ national and economic security. In addition to the direct output and employment the industry generates, companies in the shipbuilding and repairing industry purchase inputs from other domestic industries, contributing to economic activity in those sectors. Across the United States, shipbuilding directly provides over 100,000 jobs and over $40 billion in GDP. Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $311.7 million in 365 grants to nearly 200 shipyards in 33 states and territories throughout the U.S.

“Continued investment in our small shipyards enables them to acquire the cutting-edge technologies needed to remain competitive elements of America’s maritime industry.” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “These grants stimulate economic development by boosting opportunities for good jobs in the communities where shipyards are located.”

Here’s who got what this year

2024 MARAD Small Shipyard Grant Awardees State Shipyard Shipyard Location Award Amount Description of Project Alabama Birdon America, Inc, Alabama Shipyard Bayou La Batre, Ala. $997,065 Automated Welding System Florida Guld Marine Repair Tampa, Fla. $997,678 Dry Dock strengthening Project for A.W. HENDRY drydock 311′ x 99′ x 41′ 8″ Hawaii MARISCO, Ltd Honolulu, Hawaii $584,563 Electric Air Compressor and plasma cutter Kentucky James Marine, Inc. dba Paducah River Service Paducah, Ky. $460,500 40-ton Rough Terrain Crane Louisanna C&C Marine and Repair, LLC Belle Chasse, La. $514,263 Messer CNC Plasma Cutting Table Cooper Consolidated LLC, Convent Mile 164 Shipyard Convent, La. $368,440 Bobcat track holder, 4 welding machines, 9,000 lb capacity telehandler and a backhoe tractor Maryland The General Ship Repair Corporation Baltimore, Md. $364,311 Blast and Paint Shelter, ultra high pressure water blasting unit, a mist / dry unit and air dryer Mississippi Gulfship Apprenticeship, LLC Gulfport, Miss. $4,547 to purchase a CNC machine to teach students and assist shipyard Oregon WCT Marine & Construction, Inc Astoria, Ore. $874,297 450-ton Vessel Transporter Pennsylvania Philly Shipyard, Inc Philadelphia, Pa. $800,000 Shipyard Apprentice Program Rhodes Industries, Inc Philadelphia, Pa. $552,846 Expand standard welding training program adding modern mechanized welding systems Rhode Island SHM Newport Shipyard LLC Newport, R.I. $647,567 180-MT Vessel Transporter Texas Lighthouse Marine, LLC Port Bolivar, Texas $646,157 JLG Hybrid Telescopic Boom Lift, Grove 65-ton Rough Terrain Crane, Welding Machine, Plasma Cutter and Airless Paint Pump Washington Inventec Marine Solutions, LLC Bremerton, Wash. $378,079 Electric Clean Paint Booth with Blast and Spray Booths abnd two (2) 10-ton and two (2) 5-ton Overhead Bridge Cranes Motive Power Marine Tacoma, Wash. $559,687 Site Electrical upgrades, Electric Air Compressor, 12,000-lb capacity Telehandler

Last updated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024