MARAD announces 2023 Small Shipyard Grant winners

MARAD announces winners of Small Shipyard Grants

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced $20.8 million in grant awards to 27 small shipyards in 20 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program.

Since 2008, the program has awarded $303 million to nearly 350 shipyards in 32 U.S, states and territories

“As shipbuilding technologies continue to advance, Small Shipyard Grants help America’s shipyards acquire the equipment they need to compete, thrive and expand America’s maritime industry,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips, who announced the availability of the funding in January. “These grants are also economic boosts to the communities in which shipyards are located as well as to our industrial supply chain.”

Here’s who got what:

2023 MARAD Small Shipyard Grant Awardees
StateShipyardShipyard LocationAward AmountDescription of Project
AlabamaAlabama Shipyard LLCMobile, AL$718,442to support the purchase of air compressor systems and fire suppression pumps
AlaskaHighmark Marine Fabricators, LLCKodiak, AK$969,191to support the purchase of a 120-ton rough terrain crane
CaliforniaBay Ship and Yacht Co.Alameda, CA$830,380to support the purchase of a 165-ton Grove GRT 9165 crane with a 205-foot boom
 Driscoll,Inc. dba Driscoll Boat Works, LLCSan Diego, CA$1,000,000to purchase a 150-ton marine travelift
 Marine Group Boat Works, LLCChula Vista, CA$1,142,447to support the purchase of an 820-ton variable width marine travelift
ConnecticutMystic Seaport Museum, Inc.Mystic, CT$214,452to support the purchase of a wood-mizer wide slab industrial sawmill, and two HYBRID articulating boom lifts
 The Thames Shipyard & Repair Company, Inc.New London, CT$309,853to purchase water-jet surface preparation equipment
FloridaFincantieri Marine Repair, LLCJacksonville, FL$874,079to support the purchase of a water blast and wastewater collection and treatment system
 Norseman Shipbuilding and Boatyard, LLCMiami, FL$939,274to purchase a 150-ton marine travelift
IllinoisMike’s Inc.South Roxana, IL$653,422to support the purchase of a 30-ton rough terrain crane, telehandler, rack welder, and tig stick arc reach
IndianaACBL Transportation Services, Inc.Jeffersonville, IN$1,000,000to support the purchase of a 200×70 floating drydock for vessel repair, barge fleeting and cleaning operations
IowaSunflower Enterpriss, Inc.Dubuque, IA$599,840to support the purchase of a 100-ton marine travelift
LouisianaVerret Shipyard, Inc.Plaquemine, LA$1,000,000to purchase a 120×64 floating drydock
MaineThe Portland CompanyPortland, ME$739,302to support the purchase of a 60-ton vessel trailer, tractor/loader and support for an indoor ventilation project
MississippiUnited States Marine, Inc.Gulfport, MS$238,741to support the purchase of two Eastman CNC tables
New JerseyBayonne Drydock & Repair Corp.Bayonne, NJ$730,477to purchase ultra high pressure hydro blasting equipment and telehandlers
New YorkHughes Bros.Brooklyn, NY$1,000,000to purchase a 160×86 floating drydock
North CarolinaNorth Carolina Department of Transportation, Ferry DivisionHavelock, NC$86,649to train and certify employees in three required disciplines to enhance productivity in vessel repairs
OhioSuperior Marine Ways, Inc.South Point, OH$838,221to support the purchase of a CNC brake and plasma table
PennsylvaniaHeartland Fabrication, LLCBrownsville, PA$660,783to support the purchase and installation of new overhead 25-ton electric bridge cranes and rigging
Rhode IslandJ. Goodison CompanyNorth Kingstown, RI$704,206to purchase a 176-ton hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter
 Senesco Marine, LLCNorth Kingstown, RI$738,289to support the purchase and installation of a one-sided sub arc welding system that consists of three integrated digital systems to load, fit, and weld multi-plate panels; upgraded network servers and software; an All-Terrain Lift with variable reach; and a Tier 4 compressor
South CarolinaMain Industries, IncNorth Charleston, SC$527,173to support the purchase of two (2) HydraBlast Pumps >and associated equipment
TexasSouthwest Shipyard, LPChannelview, TX$1,200,000for blasting and painting equipment upgrades
 Sterling ShipyardPort Neches, TX$1,000,000to purchase a 120×80 floating drydock to further expand their orderbook capacities
WashingtonAll American Marine, Inc.Bellingham, WA$916,166to purchase CNC dual head router and CNC press brake systems
 Everett Ship Repair, LLCEverett, WA$1,168,613to support the acquisition of a 140-ton telescopic crawler crane
