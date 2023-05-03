MARAD announces 2023 Small Shipyard Grant winners

MARAD announces 2023 Small Shipyard Grant winnersWritten by Marine Log Staff
The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced $20.8 million in grant awards to 27 small shipyards in 20 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program.
Since 2008, the program has awarded $303 million to nearly 350 shipyards in 32 U.S, states and territories
“As shipbuilding technologies continue to advance, Small Shipyard Grants help America’s shipyards acquire the equipment they need to compete, thrive and expand America’s maritime industry,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips, who announced the availability of the funding in January. “These grants are also economic boosts to the communities in which shipyards are located as well as to our industrial supply chain.”
Here’s who got what:
|2023 MARAD Small Shipyard Grant Awardees
|State
|Shipyard
|Shipyard Location
|Award Amount
|Description of Project
|Alabama
|Alabama Shipyard LLC
|Mobile, AL
|$718,442
|to support the purchase of air compressor systems and fire suppression pumps
|Alaska
|Highmark Marine Fabricators, LLC
|Kodiak, AK
|$969,191
|to support the purchase of a 120-ton rough terrain crane
|California
|Bay Ship and Yacht Co.
|Alameda, CA
|$830,380
|to support the purchase of a 165-ton Grove GRT 9165 crane with a 205-foot boom
|Driscoll,Inc. dba Driscoll Boat Works, LLC
|San Diego, CA
|$1,000,000
|to purchase a 150-ton marine travelift
|Marine Group Boat Works, LLC
|Chula Vista, CA
|$1,142,447
|to support the purchase of an 820-ton variable width marine travelift
|Connecticut
|Mystic Seaport Museum, Inc.
|Mystic, CT
|$214,452
|to support the purchase of a wood-mizer wide slab industrial sawmill, and two HYBRID articulating boom lifts
|The Thames Shipyard & Repair Company, Inc.
|New London, CT
|$309,853
|to purchase water-jet surface preparation equipment
|Florida
|Fincantieri Marine Repair, LLC
|Jacksonville, FL
|$874,079
|to support the purchase of a water blast and wastewater collection and treatment system
|Norseman Shipbuilding and Boatyard, LLC
|Miami, FL
|$939,274
|to purchase a 150-ton marine travelift
|Illinois
|Mike’s Inc.
|South Roxana, IL
|$653,422
|to support the purchase of a 30-ton rough terrain crane, telehandler, rack welder, and tig stick arc reach
|Indiana
|ACBL Transportation Services, Inc.
|Jeffersonville, IN
|$1,000,000
|to support the purchase of a 200×70 floating drydock for vessel repair, barge fleeting and cleaning operations
|Iowa
|Sunflower Enterpriss, Inc.
|Dubuque, IA
|$599,840
|to support the purchase of a 100-ton marine travelift
|Louisiana
|Verret Shipyard, Inc.
|Plaquemine, LA
|$1,000,000
|to purchase a 120×64 floating drydock
|Maine
|The Portland Company
|Portland, ME
|$739,302
|to support the purchase of a 60-ton vessel trailer, tractor/loader and support for an indoor ventilation project
|Mississippi
|United States Marine, Inc.
|Gulfport, MS
|$238,741
|to support the purchase of two Eastman CNC tables
|New Jersey
|Bayonne Drydock & Repair Corp.
|Bayonne, NJ
|$730,477
|to purchase ultra high pressure hydro blasting equipment and telehandlers
|New York
|Hughes Bros.
|Brooklyn, NY
|$1,000,000
|to purchase a 160×86 floating drydock
|North Carolina
|North Carolina Department of Transportation, Ferry Division
|Havelock, NC
|$86,649
|to train and certify employees in three required disciplines to enhance productivity in vessel repairs
|Ohio
|Superior Marine Ways, Inc.
|South Point, OH
|$838,221
|to support the purchase of a CNC brake and plasma table
|Pennsylvania
|Heartland Fabrication, LLC
|Brownsville, PA
|$660,783
|to support the purchase and installation of new overhead 25-ton electric bridge cranes and rigging
|Rhode Island
|J. Goodison Company
|North Kingstown, RI
|$704,206
|to purchase a 176-ton hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter
|Senesco Marine, LLC
|North Kingstown, RI
|$738,289
|to support the purchase and installation of a one-sided sub arc welding system that consists of three integrated digital systems to load, fit, and weld multi-plate panels; upgraded network servers and software; an All-Terrain Lift with variable reach; and a Tier 4 compressor
|South Carolina
|Main Industries, Inc
|North Charleston, SC
|$527,173
|to support the purchase of two (2) HydraBlast Pumps >and associated equipment
|Texas
|Southwest Shipyard, LP
|Channelview, TX
|$1,200,000
|for blasting and painting equipment upgrades
|Sterling Shipyard
|Port Neches, TX
|$1,000,000
|to purchase a 120×80 floating drydock to further expand their orderbook capacities
|Washington
|All American Marine, Inc.
|Bellingham, WA
|$916,166
|to purchase CNC dual head router and CNC press brake systems
|Everett Ship Repair, LLC
|Everett, WA
|$1,168,613
|to support the acquisition of a 140-ton telescopic crawler crane
