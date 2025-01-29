VIDEO: Inside CAT’s new waterjet powered hybrid ferry duo

Marine Jet Power (MJP) has now released a video that gives a close-up look at the two waterjet powered hybrid-electric passenger ferries just delivered to Chatham Area Transit (CAT) of Savannah, Ga., by Derecktor Shipyards New York.

As we reported recently, the two new additions to CAT’s Savannah Belles ferry fleet represent a significant milestone as the first hybrid passenger ferries in the United States powered by waterjet propulsion.

The two 65-foot ferries, the Juliette Gordon Low II and the Susie King Taylor II, powered by MJP UltraJet 305 waterjets, incorporate cutting-edge hybrid technology, marking a new era in sustainable maritime transportation. Operating on short, continuous routes between three local landings (City Hall Landing, Trade Center Landing, and Waving Girl Landing), these vessels are ideally suited for hybrid propulsion.

The serial hybrid system allows for optimized power management, resulting in increased efficiency and reduced environmental impact. This innovative combination, along with the waterjets’ inherent advantages of shallow draft, maneuverability, and fuel efficiency, provides an optimal operational solution.

Vessel Specs: