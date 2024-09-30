PT Cahaya Samudra delivers two new Incat Crowther fast ferries to Majestic Written by Nick Blenkey









Majestic Fast Ferry Pte Ltd., which operates between Singapore and Bataam, Indonesia, continues to grow its fleet of Incat Crowther designed fast ferries. It has now has taken delivery of two new, state-of-the-art, second-generation 42-meter ferries from Indonesian shipbuilder PT Cahaya Samudra, where furtherr sisterships are under construction.

Incat Crowther’s range of vessels built at Cahaya Samudra covers four vessels lengths: 29-meters, 32-meters, 39-meters and 42-meters. All four designs are now already in their second generation.

These new, second-generation vessels will replace some of Majestic Fast Ferry’s first-generation Incat Crowther / PT Cahaya Samudra vessels – eleven of which have now been sold to operators in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the South Pacific with further vessels currently available on the market.

The new 42-meter vessels mark an evolution in operational efficiency and customer experience building on the success of the first-generation models. Passenger capacity has increased to transport up to 343 passengers at a maximum speed of 39 knots and at a cruising speed of 36 knots.

Each is powered by four MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines developing 1,080kW @ 2,250 rpm.

The customer experience has been advanced with a sleek design including updated aesthetics and more spacious seating. The operational efficiency has increased via the inclusion of a revised hull form capable of increased deadweight, while operational sea condition limits and passenger numbers are also enhanced.

“Incat Crowther’s deep understanding of our operational requirements has delivered vessels that offer both high performance and long-term value,” said Max Tan, managing director at Majestic Fast Ferry. We’re confident this fleet will support the expansion of our services and provide a reliable choice for passengers, while our first-generation ferries designed by Incat Crowther continue to hold their value on the used vessel market.”