VIDEO: Artemis introduces new EF-12 Escape luxury water taxi

Saying that it has “embraced the challenge of decarbonizing the luxury travel sector,” Artemis Technologies has added a high-end water taxi, the EF-12 Escape, to its expanding range of electric foiling vessels.

Belfast, Northern Ireland-based Artemis says that there is a rise in demand for sustainable tourism across luxury travel and the the 100% electric EF-12 Escape water taxi is a world-first for the sector, aimed at reducing harmful emissions from tourism transport.

With zero operating emissions and a reduced wake to help protect shorelines and wildlife, the Artemis EF-12 Escape is designed to provide on-demand mobility for environmentally conscious cities and exclusive resorts across the globe, offering what Artemis says is as gentle on the environment as it is luxurious for its passengers.

Powered by patented electric hydrofoil technology, the Artemis EF-12 Escape rises effortlessly above the water, reducing the impact of waves for an ultra-smooth and quiet ride.

“This is more than just a mode of transport – it’s a game-changer in waterborne mobility that offers a dynamic, eco-friendly alternative for people to get from A to B, while also opening up an exciting new way for guests to visit resorts and explore destinations while minimising their carbon footprint,” says Artemis CEO Dr Iain Percy.

Image: Artemis Technologies

Designed to impress from the moment passengers step onboard, the Artemis EF-12 Escape has an elegant interior accommodating up to 12 passengers and with expansive windows providing breathtaking views.

Efficiency is also key. With a top speed of 30 knots and a foiling range of up to 52 nautical miles, the vessel has an ultra-fast charging capability and can be fully recharged in under 60 minutes

“The Artemis EF-12 Escape presents a way for cities and resorts to tap into their waterways like never before,” added Percy. “Whether it’s navigating water-based urban environments or hopping between islands, this vessel was created to offer passengers something unforgettable.”

Available now for order, the Artemis EF-12 Escape is customizable to meet the needs of various destinations and operations.