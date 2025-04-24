Wiernicki to step down from ABS top spot at end of 2025 Written by Nick Blenkey









ABS chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki is to step down from those positions and retire at the end of 2025.

“We have faced many challenges during my tenure, including the pandemic, the marine and offshore industry downturn and unprecedented, and disruptive technology and regulatory driven change,” he told the 163rd ABS Annual Members Meeting in Houston. “In spite of these events, we were able to move forward with a number of strategic investments that have allowed us to become an industry recognized technology and safety leader.”

Under a planned succession process, the leadership of ABS is expected to pass from Wiernicki to current president and COO John McDonald, who, upon election by the board of directors, will become chairman and CEO from January 1, 2026.

The Annual Members Meeting highlighted that ABS has never been stronger, with substantial growth and industry-leading safety performance reported.

ABS continued to perform strongly in 2024, with the fleet growing to 300 million gross tons. The company also maintained the number one position among class organizations in global new order share with 22%.

ABS has also maintained its leadership position in the global offshore market and expanded its support for governments while continuing to be in the forefront in digital and sustainability services.

Members also heard Rear Admiral Wayne R. Arguin, Jr., U.S. Coast Guard Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, provide an update on the latest U.S. Coast Guard safety initiatives and policies, commenting: “Safety and security are paramount to a robust and resilient U.S. maritime industry. ABS has been a steadfast partner over the years, supporting the development of technical safety standards and advancing technology and innovation in shipping.”