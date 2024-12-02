NYK and KNCC up the pressure with LCO2-EP carrier design Written by Nick Blenkey









With interest in carbon capture and storage increasing, more vessel operators, designers and builders are looking at the vessels that will transport that captured carbon to where it will be stored. In the latest development in this area, Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and its affiliate Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS (KNCC) are conducting a joint constructability study of a 40,000 cubic meter terminal-to-terminal liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier design. It uses KNCC’s proprietary LCO2-elevated pressure (LCO2-EP) cargo tanks.

“The innovative design of the LCO2-EP cargo tanks features vertical cylinders that can be mass-produced through automated processes using standard materials,” says KNCC CEO Oliver Hagen-Smith. “This may optimize and reduce the construction time. The modular design potentially allows more shipyards to participate, utilizing existing facilities and infrastructure, which broadens industry engagement and enhances efficiency. We are confident that this study will bring significant benefits in cost-effectiveness, quality, and scalability to the maritime construction sector.”

The constructability study is being carried out in collaboration with Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (NSY), which is a joint venture for ship design and sales between Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Japan Marine United Corporation.

“While CCS is still in its developmental stage in terms of technology and market structure, the joint study of the LCO2-EP terminal-to-terminal vessel with KNCC and NYK is an important step for us to bring one of the viable options to the market,” said Tomoaki Takahira, director and chief of the design division at Nihon Shipyard Co. “In addition to medium-pressure and low-pressure vessels, we will continue to study the construction of LCO2-EP vessels to contribute to the establishment of the CCS value chain.”