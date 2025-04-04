MacGregor delivers next gen heavy lift cranes

MacGregor reports the successful delivery of its new type of SWL 250 tonne electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic Hamburg from Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The cranes mark a significant milestone in sustainable cargo handling solutions.

This next-generation heavy lift crane combines MacGregor and NMF’s extensive experience in the heavy lift industry. The crane is designed to enhance operational efficiency while significantly reducing emissions, energy consumption, and maintenance costs. Using MacGregor’s advanced electric drive technology, the crane eliminates hydraulic oil usage, improving environmental performance and ensuring compliance with stricter industry regulations.

“We are pleased to receive MacGregor’s electric heavy lift crane, which aligns with our commitment to improving efficiency and reducing our environmental impact,” said Soeren Hoessermann, managing director at Nordic Hamburg Shipmanagement (HK) Ltd. “This innovative technology will help us optimize cargo handling operations while contributing to our sustainability goals.”

The crane will be installed on the vessel Amy, which will play a key role in a project cargo market.