NXT’s new cable laying vessel will be methanol fueled

Danish-headquartered power cable designer, manufacturer and installer NKT has named its second cable laying vessel NKT Eleanora, meaning “shining light.” Under construction by Fincantieri Group member Vard to a design by Norway’s Salt Ship Design, it will be among the world’s first cable laying vessels designed to run on methanol,

NKT says the NKT Eleonora will boost the company’s offshore cable laying capacity and flexibility. The decision to invest in the vessel was announced in May last year in parallel with an investment in a new high voltage cable factory on NKT’s existing site in Karlskrona, Sweden, and both assets are expected to be operational from 2027

“We are very pleased to welcome NKT Eleonora to our fleet,” said Darren Fennell, NKT’s executive vice president and head of HV solutions, Karlskrona. “She is an important strategic asset which enhances our installation capacity and capabilities to ensure efficient project execution and meet the evolving demands of our clients. The decision to build a vessel designed to run on methanol is driven by our strong commitment to sustainability and connecting a greener world through our power cable solutions.“

Building upon the operational experience and cutting-edge technology featured on the cable lay vessel NKT Victoria, delivered in 2017 and also designed by Salt Ship Design, the 176 meter long, 32 meter beam NKT Eleonora will be a next generation vessel in terms of design and capabilities. Equipped with three turntables, it will offer a power cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes and host a large range of subsea tooling for precise installation and service of offshore cables.

It will be powered by Wärtsilä 32 methanol dual fuel engines. In addition to Wärtsilä, which will also supply the front tunnel and azimuth thruster, other main suppliers include ABB (Onboard DC Grid power system and aft Azipod electrical propulsion) and NOV Remacut (cable lay system, cranes and mission equipment)