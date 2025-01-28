Harbor Breeze awards AAM contract for CARB-compliant passenger vessel

Long Beach, Calif.-headquartered Harbor Breeze Cruises has selected Bellingham, Wash., shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) a contract to design andc construct a 108-foot parallel hybrid passenger vessel that will exceed U.S, EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) air quality requirement.

As we reported previously, Harbor Breeze is one of two operators partnering with the Port of Los Angeles to begin emission-reduction technology demonstration projects for specialized harbor craft with the help of a $31 million grant awarded by CARB.

The vessel being built by All American Marine (AAM) will provide harbor tours, whale watch cruises, and dinner events, in and around the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex. Its design was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design.

The vessel accomplishes its missions via a propulsion system using selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and a diesel particulate filter (DPF), coupled to a parallel hybrid battery propulsion system, supplied by ABB Inc. The system will feature twin 250 kW traction motors and a 588 kW BorgWarner energy storage system (ESS), allowing Harbor Breeze Cruises to operate harbor tours emission free.

This new demonstration project will highlight the latest technological and commercially available systems in the maritime industry, says AAM. It exceeds the most rigorous emissions guidelines in North America, including the most recent CARB harbor craft rules.

AAM says that thr new vessel will set a benchmark in maritime innovation, being the first of its kind, as a multi-purpose monohull operating as a USCG Subchapter K passenger vessel with systems and equipment installed to meet the USCG requirements to operate on a “Limited Coastwise” route, in a parallel hybrid configuration with advanced data collection capabilities.

The vessel will feature multiple decks, a customized stadium seating platform on the bow, a 350-passenger capacity, and enhancements that prioritize the passenger experience throughout. All American built and delivered two previous vessels for Harbor Breeze Cruises, Triumphant and La Espada, and says that it is looking forward to continuing the long-standing relationship with the organization. Studio Sculli is the Italian design house responsible for the unique styling of the next-gen vessel.



“We are beyond excited to design and build this vessel. It’s going to be the first of its kind in the passenger vessel industry,” said Dan Salas, owner and operator of Harbor Breeze Cruises, “All American Marine has built two other very successful vessels for our operation, and we can’t wait to see our vision come to life again, working with AAM and Teknicraft.. It’s sure to set the standard for passenger vessels, not only in design and build, but in its innovative propulsion systems, paving the way forward to a cleaner future.”

The vessel will be designed with twin MAN D2862 EPA Tier 4 engines, supplied by Northern Lights. The engines will drive fixed-pitch propellers via a remote-mounted Reinjtes gearbox provided by Karl Senner Inc. This system will also be fitted with twin 250 kW electric drive motors powered by the ESS which will provide an all-electric, zero emissions mode—one of four unique operational modes providing unparalleled flexibility on the water and at port: diesel-powered propulsion, fully electric, emissions free propulsion, underway battery charging, and stationary battery charging.

EPA Tier 4 standards including selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and MAN class-approved diesel particulate filters (DPF) will achieve further reductions in exhaust emissions, if engine use is required on longer routes.

These technologies will enable the vessel to exceed stringent California emission standards while maintaining performance and fuel efficiency.

“All American Marine and Teknicraft Design, are looking forward to working on this groundbreaking passenger vessel,” said All American Marine president Ron Wille. “It is a first of its kind in the United States. This unique propulsion package will be novel for not only Harbor Breeze, but also the maritime industry.”