$31M CARB grant will help Catalina Express and Harbor Breeze start emission-reduction projects









In partnership with ferry operator Catalina Express and whale watching boat operator Harbor Breeze Cruises, the Port of Los Angeles will soon begin emission-reduction technology demonstration projects for specialized harbor craft, thanks to a $31 million grant awarded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The project will involve testing and evaluation of two different harbor craft emission-reduction technologies, and a comprehensive evaluation of next-generation, less-polluting harbor craft.

Grant partners Catalina Express and Harbor Breeze Cruises will each contribute a $15 million match toward their respective demonstration program. The Los Angeles Harbor Commission has approved $650,000 of Port of Los Angeles funds to help fund the project evaluation study. The Port of Long Beach will contribute approximately $340,000 to support the Port of Los Angeles’ technology evaluation in coordination with harbor craft operators, regulators, engine manufacturers, technology developers and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Los Angeles Marine Emission Reduction (LA MER) project will involve the design, construction and launch of a passenger ferry with Tier 4 engines and potentially a CARB-verified, U.S. Coast Guard-approved diesel particulate filter. Operated by Catalina Express, this new ferry will use renewable diesel and replace three smaller ferries using Tier 2 and Tier 3 engines, enhancing the efficiency of regional ferry service and also increasing emissions benefits.

Additionally, in partnership with Harbor Breeze Cruises, the LA MER project will entail the design, construction and deployment of two zero-emission capable excursion boats. The vessels are expected to exceed the regulatory definition of a Zero-Emission Advanced Technology (ZEAT) vessel and will be able to operate a minimum of 30% of the time in zero-emission mode, with some trips operating as much as 100%, depending on route length and other factors.

“CARB is proud to support development of the next generation of advanced marine vessels that will help protect the health of those living and working near ports,” said CARB chair Liane Randolph. “California is demonstrating what is possible and is leading the way in bringing cleaner marine vessel technology to the market.”

“To achieve our goal of becoming a zero-emission port, we need to incorporate a range of emission-reduction technologies throughout our port complex, as well as promote their commercialization,” said Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka. “We’re grateful to the California Air Resources Board, Catalina Express and Harbor Breeze cruises for helping support this industry leading initiative to test new and promising harbor craft technologies.”

“For over 43 years, Catalina Express has been environmentally conscious and has been able to meet or exceed federal and state regulations to help reduce emissions,” said Greg Bombard, president and CEO of Catalina Express. “In addition to the re-engine projects, the company has worked with its fuel provider to migrate a majority of the Catalina Express vessels to renewable diesel, which is derived from a base of soybean oil and other vegetable stocks.

“Catalina Express is grateful to CARB for this grant and the partnership with the Port of Los Angeles,” Bombard added. “Their support has allowed us to move forward on the construction of this new vessel to further the mission of environmental advancement and continuing to provide a valuable and affordable ferry service to Catalina Island for Island residents, visitors and local communities.”

“It’s such an honor to have started my career at the Port of Los Angeles decades ago and to watch advancements in technology over the years,” said Capt. Dan Salas, founder and owner of Harbor Breeze Cruises. “The forward-thinking San Pedro Bay ports are tackling local and global challenges to reduce criteria pollutants and greenhouse gases by supporting projects like this to create a healthier community and environment.”

The project capstone will be a detailed evaluation on the feasibility and commercial status of both emission-reduction technologies, including identifying infrastructure gaps for zero-emission harbor craft and the potential for marinizing the diesel particulate filter. The evaluation will also look at workforce development needs related to training harbor-craft workers in new engine technologies and advanced battery-electric solutions for tugs, ferries and pilot boats operating in the San Pedro Bay.

LA MER is part of California Climate Investments, a state initiative that puts cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.