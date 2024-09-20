Bardex teams up with Von Schmidt Maritime

Bardex Corporation, which recently won a contract to supply Canada’s Irving Shipbuilding with a 165-meter shiplift with a capacity of over 27,000 tonnes, has teamed up with Baltimore, Md.-based naval architect firm Von Schmidt Maritime.

Von Schmidt’s services include the execution of drydocking services with licensed dock masters, dry dock and vessel planning services, and shipyard consulting.

With demand for ship repair services rising, Bardex says that a new approach is required to fulfill military and commercial shipyard needs.

“The Bardex and VSM strategic alliance provides a pathway for the industry to reach combined goals,” says Bardex. “The future is now.”