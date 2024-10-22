BAE San Diego gets $35M mod to Halsey contract

Written by Marine Log Staff
USS Halsey at sea

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) transits the South China Sea alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez]

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $34,927,342 firm-fixed-price modification to its previously awarded $177.8 million contract for the the maintenance and modernization of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). The new modification exercises options for the repair, maintenance, and modernization of the Halsey.

The scope of the procurement includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the USS Halsey (DDG 97) fiscal 2024 DMP (Depot Maintenance Period).

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2026.

