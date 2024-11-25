New agreement paves way for WindWings to expand in Japanese market Written by Nick Blenkey









As adoption of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) ramps up, BAR Technologies’ WindWings could be set to get a significant slice of the Japanese market. It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Corporation, and Nihon Shipyard that sets a framework for further collaborations between the three following the successful installation of WindWings on Mitsubishi Corporation’s vessel Pyxis Ocean.

In tandem, Mitsubishi Corporation and BAR Technologies have agreed for Mitsubishi Corporation to operate as an agent for WindWings in Japan – providing Japanese vessel owners with a complete solution for wind propulsion.

Under the terms of the MoU, BAR Technologies, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Nihon Shipyard will use their combined expertise to deliver new low-emission vessels, while identifying opportunities to integrate WindWings into existing/new vessel designs.

“We are excited to enter into this MOU with Mitsubishi Corporation and Nihon Shipyard, combining our respective skillsets with the market scale to expedite low-emission shipping design and manufacturing into the Japanese merchant fleet, expanding our global presence,” said John Cooper, CEO, BAR Technologies, said:. “As the third largest global shipping manufacturer, Japan has huge potential to drive positive change in the next generation of large commodities vessels. With a rapidly growing pipeline of WindWings orders for vessels in other major shipping markets, the next logical stage in our journey was to seek a partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation and Nihon Shipyard to enable customers in Japan to ensure their fleets will be compliant with global shipping emissions regulations now and into the future. We look forward to progressing this MoU with Mitsubishi and Nihon Shipyard in due course.”

“As a global enterprise with a long history of developing new, sustainable businesses, and with the ability to bring a consolidated offer of technology, finance, and commercial ideas to global challenges, we recognized that a partnership with BAR Technologies and Nihon Shipyard would deliver on our aims to support the evolution of ship design and propulsion into a new low carbon paradigm,” said Naoki Arima, general manager of Mitsubishi Corporation’s ship and infrastructure department. “Having an existing, long and trustworthy relationship with BAR Technologies and its WindWings technology, we felt the next step in the partnership was to further integrate the offer enabling us to provide more value to the industry, especially for Japanese shipping companies who are exploring ways to maintain a sustainable business.”

Nihon Shipyard is a joint venture between shipbuilders Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation is responsible for the sales and design of all types of commercial vessels and offshore floating structures, except LNG carriers.

Tomoaki Takahira, director and chief of the design division at Nihon Shipyard, said: “While the shipping industry is expecting to develop low CO2 emission designs, this MoU will help us accelerate such development through collaborating with BAR technologies and Mitsubishi Corporationon on installing WindWings for existing and new vessels.”