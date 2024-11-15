Canadian Minister of Labour intervenes in port disputes

Canadian Minister of Labour Steven MacKinnon on Tuesday moved to intervene in port labor disputes in Montreal, Vancouver and Quebec City by asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to order an end to work stoppages and impose binding arbitration.

“As the economic losses threaten the country and begin to mount, it is up to the government to ensure that … we can get on with the economic life of this country and avoid layoffs and other carnage,” Reuters reports MacKinnon as telling a press conference. “Canadians have a limited tolerance right now for economic self-harm.”

The CIRB would take a few days to issue the relevant orders, MacKinnon said.

In fact the agency acted speedily. At 4.35 p.m, the following day, the BC Marine Employers Association issued this statement:

“This morning the Canada Industrial Relations Board issued an order directing the BCMEA and all its members to resume operations on November 14, 2024, and to continue operations and duties until the Board makes a final determination.

“The BCMEA will fully comply with the interim order from the CIRB. As such, effective Thursday, November 14, 2024, dispatching functions will commence on the day shift. Maintenance and operations may begin on the 16:30 shift and are subject to individual terminal operating realities.

“With the resumption of work, coupled with an anticipated high volume of vessels and cargo, there will be extensive province-wide labour requirements across all port areas.

“In partnership with our member employers, the BCMEA is committed to working closely with ILWU Local 514, ILWU longshore locals and supply chain partners to safely and efficiently resume operations at Canada’s West Coast ports.

“The CIRB has scheduled a hearing on Monday, November 18, 2024 to hear the parties on certain questions raised with respect to the ministerial direction under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code.”

PORT OF MONTREAL

Yesterday, the Maritime Employers Association, which had imposed a lockout at the Port of Montreal, said that the CIRB had issued an order requiring operations to resume at the port, effective 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

“The Maritime Employers Association will act on the CIRB’s order to allow port operators to resume their activities. Port employees will receive their assignments starting at 6:00 p.m. this Friday for the next day,” it said. “The MEA will work closely with the Longshoremen’s Union, CUPE Local 375, its members, the Montréal Port Authority and all other supply chain partners to ensure operations resume safely and efficiently at the Port of Montreal.