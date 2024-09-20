AAPA reconstitutes Latin American presence with AAPA Latin America Written by Heather Ervin









The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) recently announced the reconstitution of its presence in Latin America with the launch of AAPA Latin America. AAPA says this initiative reflects a strategic decision to better align AAPA’s resources and focus on delivering value to its members in the region.

“Upon taking the reins as CEO of AAPA, I completed a comprehensive assessment of our Latin American footprint and conducted a careful search for the right partners to collaborate with in the region,” said Cary S. Davis, AAPA president and CEO. “Our commitment to serving the ports and related industries in Latin America remains strong, and this renewed approach will better position us to achieve that goal.”

AAPA Latin America will be managed by a dedicated team based in Latin America, a strategic decision designed to ensure localized leadership and foster deeper regional engagement. Davis has designated Juan Duarte as president of AAPA Latin America, bringing extensive industry experience and expertise. Duarte, a seasoned consultant in the port and logistics sector, has long been an active member of the AAPA Professional Development Board and is a graduate of the prestigious Port Professional Manager (PPM) program. As the CEO of DUAGA, a specialized consulting firm, Duarte’s leadership is seen as instrumental in driving new opportunities for growth and collaboration across the Latin American port sector, and AAPA is confident his guidance will be key to this next chapter of success.

Juan Duarte. (Credit: LinkedIn)

Reflecting on the significance of this initiative, Duarte stated, “We are at the forefront of the return of the AAPA LATAM family, which represents the rebirth of the organization in the region, with the aim of strengthening the competitiveness of our ports and logistics companies, fostering cooperation, and continuing to be key players in the social and economic development of Latin America.”

Paul Anderson, AAPA Chair of the AAPA Board and president and CEO of Port Tampa Bay, highlighted the importance of this step for AAPA’s future: “Latin America continues to be a critically important region for the global movement of goods in a safe and efficient supply chain. The American Association of Port Authorities prides itself on representing all Western Hemisphere seaports, and welcomes the opportunity to grow our membership, connections, and advocacy in Latin America. Juan Duarte is a skilled and experienced leader who can help us advance our mission as AAPA’s President of Latin America. I congratulate AAPA’s President and CEO Cary Davis on his strategic foresight to lead this effort and look forward to the many ways this growing partnership will benefit each and every member of our robust organization.”

Hydi Webb, Director and CEO of PortMiami, whose port plays a vital role in trade between the U.S. and Latin America, also expressed her support for the initiative: “Latin America represents 48% of our trade, which is why I applaud the continuation of AAPA’s presence in the region,” said Webb. “I commend Cary Davis’s strategic foresight in steering this initiative, as Latin American-produced and manufactured commodities continue to increase each year. I am confident AAPA Latin America will create new opportunities for all members and the maritime industry.”

Not only do current association leaders stand behind this initiative, but it also has the strong backing of past AAPA leadership. Mario Cordero, former AAPA Board Chair and CEO of the Port of Long Beach, highlighted the significance of the region’s growing role: “Latin America is an important emerging market as shippers look for the most efficient routes for goods and countries diversify trading partners. As a past Chair of the AAPA Board and an Executive Board member on AAPA’s Latin American delegation, I have long urged stronger ties and greater cooperation between North American and Latin American ports. It is exciting to see this step Cary has taken toward doing that in a focused, deliberate manner, and Juan is an inspired choice to lead the effort. I look forward to AAPA Latin America’s efforts to expand economic opportunities for all and boost prosperity in that region of the world.”

Members and industry stakeholders are encouraged to be on the lookout for upcoming announcements about membership opportunities and events in Latin America as AAPA Latin America sets its course for the future.

“We are excited about the potential this reconstitution brings and look forward to seeing the impact Juan Duarte and his team will make,” Davis added.