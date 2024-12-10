SCI hosts 24th annual River Bell Awards luncheon

The Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) welcomed the inland river transportation industry for the 24th Annual River Bell Awards Luncheon on Thursday, December 5, in Paducah, Ky. This year’s event featured Bob Blocker, senior vice president sales and customer service, of American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), receiving the River Bell Award and Charles Haun Jr., vice chairman of Parker Towing Company Inc., taking home the River Legend Award.

Matt Woodruff of Kirby Corporation and former chairman of the Waterways Council Inc. received the Distinguished Service Award, while the crew of the M/V Capt. Rodney Adams (Blessey Marine Services) and the crew of the M/V Hallie M. Merrick (Canal Barge Company) received the Lifesaving Award.

About Bob Blocker

ACBL named Robert Blocker as its senior vice president of sales and customer service in September 2011. Prior to joining the company, he was director of business development for AEP River Operations. His 16-year tenure with AEP began as Eastern Regional Sales Manager with MEMCO Barge Line, which was purchased by AEP in 2001. He then served in leadership roles, such as general sales manager, assistant vice president of sales; senior vice president sales and logistics; and senior vice president of planning and business development.

Blocker returned to ACBL, where he began his inland marine career in 1988 as a coal sales representative and then gained experience in freight sales in the agricultural, export coal and petroleum coke sectors of the industry. In recent years, Blocker has served on the executive board of the Mississippi Valley Transport and Trade Council and on the Transportation Industry Council for the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Louisville.

Bob Blocker is handed the River Bell Award on December 5. (Credit: Brad Rankin)

About Charles Haun Jr.

Haun joined Parker Towing in January 1975 and served as personnel manager, operations manager, vice president operations, executive vice president, and president, before his present position of vice chairman and CEO. In addition, he is the chairman of the Warrior Tombigbee Waterway Association and the former chairman of the Southern Region of the American Waterways Operators. Haun serves on the Inland Waterways Users Board and on the board of directors the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Council. He formally served on the board of directors of the American Waterways Operators.

He graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama, School of Law. In addition, he graduated from the Key Management Programs at both Stanford University and the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business. Haun is married to the former Alice Parker of Tuscaloosa. They are parents of Charles Haun III and Alison Haun Phillips.

Founded in 1834, the Seamen’s Church Institute is the largest and most comprehensive mariners’ service agency in North America. The Seamen’s Church Institute, through their Center for Maritime Education, Center for Mariner Advocacy, Port Newark International Seafarers’ Center, and Ministry on the River, promotes safety, dignity, and improved working and living conditions for the men and women serving in the maritime workplace.