Port of Caddo-Bossier opens new, $12M multimodal warehouse

The newest heavy-load, multimodal warehouse at the Port of Caddo-Bossier in Bossier City, La., is officially open. Port leaders, along with representatives from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Red River Waterway Commission cut the ribbon on the new facility.

The new warehouse sits behind a 100,000-square-foot warehouse that opened in June 2022. Odyssey Logistics LLC has already leased the space and will house products for port tenants so they can weather any situation that could affect their deliveries.

“Build it and they will fill it, is the best way to describe this project,” said Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission President Bill Altimus. “The Port Commission has always been very responsive to the needs of our tenants. When they said they needed more warehouse space to store their materials, we constructed the 100,000-square-foot warehouse. Now we are opening a second, smaller warehouse to house even more materials.”

The Red River Waterway Commission and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development helped fund the project.

“The completion of this 40,000-square-foot warehouse is another major step in the continued development of the Red River and of the Port of Caddo-Bossier,” said Colin Brown, Red River Waterway executive director. “As the local sponsor of the J. Bennett Johnston Navigation Project, the Red River Waterway Commission promotes economic development along the river. The port has proven to be a huge economic driver for Caddo and Bossier Parishes and for our entire region. The commission is thankful for the port’s vision and is thankful to have played a part in this important project.”

“The governor has made it clear to those of us in leadership, that Louisiana Ports are at the forefront of our transformative work here in the state,” said Julia Fisher-Cormier, commissioner with the Louisiana Office of Multimodal Commerce. “The office of Multimodal Commerce continues to support and fund smart growth through our port priority program. Caddo-Bossier’s port warehouse project is exemplary of smart growth that fulfills an immediate need with long term economic benefits. Our Louisiana Ports are the heart of our economy, and we will continue to foster their competitive developments.”

Odyssey Logistics LLC is leasing the new warehouse. This brings the company’s total amount of warehouse space at The port to 460,000 square feet.