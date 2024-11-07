Corps awards Superior Marine $30M towboat contract

The Philadelphia Engineer District has awarded Superior Marine Ways Inc., South Point, Ohio, a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct, test and deliver towboats. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in South Point, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of July 1, 2027. FY 2025 Plant Replacement Improvement funds in the amount of $30,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

Though the Department of Defense contract award notice does not specify the number of towboats or say much about them, in January of this year, the USACE Marine Design Center initiated an Invitation for Bid (IFB) for the procurement of two triple screw towboats for the New Orleans District in support of its various missions. These would seem to be the towboats now contracted at Superior Marine.

Principal characteristics for each vessel were given as.:

ABS Class

Dimensions:

Length Overall (Molded) ……………………………………………90′-0

Beam (Molded) …………………………………………………………41′-0

Draft (Full Load)………………………………………………………..7′-9

Fixed Air Draft @ Design WL……………………………………..44′-6 1 2

Steel hull

Three main propulsion engines, 800 HP each – 2400 HP total, conventional propulsion

Electrical system powered by two generator sets

Berthing for 10-person crew