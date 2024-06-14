VIDEO: Maritime Pride embraces marine employees and allies

As we move along in June, Pride Month, we wanted to bring more awareness to a new group called Maritime Pride. A couple of weeks ago, Marine Log’s Alex Marcheschi sat down with Jeff Hudson, chief human resources officer for Marquette Transportation Company, at the Inland Marine Expo in Nashville, Tenn., to learn more about the new organization for LGBTQ+ employees and their allies in the maritime industry. Hudson is currently president of the organization.

In this video, Hudson let’s us know how the group got started, drew inspiration from WIMOs, and how to join. He also answers some key questions on diversity and inclusion and where he thinks the maritime industry is heading.

The organization’s mission is to provide visibility within the LGBTQ+ community to increase awareness of career opportunities in the maritime industry, create a sense of community and belonging for LGBTQ+ employees, and serve as a resource for maritime operators to support an inclusive environment and educate on LGBTQ+ topics.

To learn more about Maritime Pride, please visit www.maritimepride.org.