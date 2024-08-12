FERRIES 2024: Green funding access for ferry operators

Going green isn’t always inexpensive, but there are strategies to help ferry operators manage the costs. To provide valuable insights on accessing green funding, Kristen Kissinger, Marine Transit Planning Team Lead, Project Manager, and Planner at KPFF Consulting Engineers, will be speaking at Marine Log’s FERRIES 2024 conference. The event will take place on October 29-30 in Seattle.

Kissinger will discuss funding opportunities for decarbonization and alternative energy projects and offer guidance on how operators can enhance their chances of securing this funding.

MEET THE SPEAKER

Kristen Kissinger

Kissinger leads the Marine Planning practice with KPFF Consulting Engineers. The team’s focus is on strategic planning for successful implementation, while keeping ferry operations top of mind. She serves on the Ferry Committee for the Transportation Research Board, was the principal investigator for TRB publication 238: TCRP Research Report 238: Quantitative Procedures for Designing and Operating Ferry Services.

Kissinger has served in a leadership role for many ferry planning studies across the Country, including the Alaska Marine Highway System 2045 Long Range Plan, The Washington State Ferries Long Range Plan, and the NYC Ferry System Expansion Study to name a few. Her team brings expertise in feasibility and siting, route expansion, grant writing, alternative energy planning, electrification transition planning, long-range planning, strategic planning and terminal design.

ABOUT MARINE LOG’S FERRIES 2024

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, green funding, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard; managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips; the necessity of a service contingency plan, with insights from Washington State Ferries; a look at recently delivered ferries, including a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here.