Island Offshore exercises option to build second OECV at Vard

Fincantieri’s Norwegian subsidiary Vard is to build a second hybrid-powered Ocean Energy Construction Vessel (OECV) for Ulsteinvik, Norway, headquartered Island Offshore, which is majority owned by the Chouest and Ulstein families.

The new contract exercises the first of the two options for additional vessels included in the OECV order placed at Vard by Island Offshore in May. The vessels are being built to a new Vard 3 25 design, developed for the offshore energy industry’s transition from oil and gas to renewables.

The vessels will measure 120 meters in length with a 25-meter beam and will feature a 250-ton heave-compensated offshore subsea crane. They will accommodate 130 people on board, providing top-tier facilities for crew and clients.

Additional features include a 1.7 MWh energy storage system for hybrid propulsion, a heat recovery system for enhanced energy efficiency, and preparation for alternative low-emission fuel. The vessels will also each have two launch and recovery systems (LARS) for ROV operations and will be ready for walk-to-work gangway use, making the design highly versatile for renewable energy projects like cable laying and trenching.

“We are happy to confirm this order, demonstrating our faith in the market outlook and our commitment to continue renewing our fleet,” said Island Offshore chairman Morten Ulstein. “The vessel will further strengthen Island Offshore’s positioning in attractive market segments based on a fleet of versatile advanced offshore vessels.”

“The design of the first vessel has been carried out according to plan and in close dialogue with the customer, Island Offshore,” said Kristian Sætre, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Vard, who has been responsible for the commercial part of the contract. “It is gratifying that Island Offshore has decided to realize the first option, a signal of our good cooperation and of the belief in a future market for a future-oriented vessel.”