Wärtsilä books new VLAC cargo handling system orders

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is to supply the cargo handling systems for three new 93,000 cubic meter capacity very large ammonia carriers (VLACs). Like the four VLAC cargo handling systems ordered from Wärtsilä Gas Solutions in October, the orders are for vessels being built by Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. Two are being constructed for a Greek ship owner and one for a Japanese owner.

VLACs are essentially Very Large Gas Carriers but designed to carry full cargoes of ammonia, notes Wärtsilä. Since ammonia has a high specific gravity, VLAC cargo tanks and hulls need to be reinforced, and the vessels will have a deeper draft when fully loaded

The Wärtsilä scope for the complete cargo handling system encompasses the engineering scope, the material scope, and the supervision, commissioning, and gas trial scope. This comprehensive system is designed to ensure optimal performance and safety in cargo handling operations.

“We are happy to have Wärtsilä as a project partner for these ships. We have earlier worked with them and have complete trust in the efficiency and reliability of their products,” said a Hanwha Ocean official.

“Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has become the largest supplier of complete cargo handling systems for vessels in this segment,” says Patrick Ha, sales manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions. “We have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Hanwha and look forward to building an even stronger relationship with ship owners through this project. We are very pleased to continue this relationship with both companies, and fully committed to providing our full support throughout this latest project.”

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard commencing in second quarter 2025.