VIDEO: Ingalls Shipbuilding prepares for hurricane season

With NOAA predicting an above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, shipyards along the U.S, Gulf and Atlantic coasts have been stepping up their preparatory efforts.

This week, HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Miss., hosted local TV station WLOX to discuss year-round preparations for heavy weather events such as hurricanes to ensure the safety of its shipbuilders, facilities, and vessels.

WLOX was able to speak with Ingalls heavy weather planners — including Justin McArthur, facilities and heavy weather director and Willie Fairley, construction services and ship completion director— about what it takes in preparing for any tropical activity that threatens the Gulf Coast, starting long before hurricane season begins,

Even during the off-season, Ingalls Shipbuilding spends time creating plans to better prepare for the six months when the possibility of a hurricane increases, reported WLOX.

“When we reach June first, it’s time to execute the plan, then we perform exercises to make sure everyone knows their roles and responsibilities,” McArthur, said. “There are a tremendous number of departments and personnel we rely on to perform hundreds and hundreds of tasks. All of that has to be executed flawlessly in order to have a successful reaction to a storm.”.

With employees that travel from parts of Louisiana, Florida, and of course Mississippi, some are affected by weather that might not directly impact the coast.

“The first thing we discuss is how to take care of our employees,” Fairley said, noting that, while it’s important to protect the shipyard’s materials and assets, employees are the number one asset.