SEFE and Höegh Evi to develop international clean hydrogen supply chains Written by Nick Blenkey









German government-owned energy company SEFE and FSRU-owner Höegh Evi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop international supply chains for clean hydrogen to be delivered to Germany and other locations in Europe.

Under the MOU, SEFE (Securing Energy for Europe) and Höegh Evi will analyze the technical and commercial feasibility of various corridors for the supply of clean hydrogen based on ammonia.

The objective of the agreement is to implement international supply chains for clean hydrogen. This includes sourcing of ammonia, transportation by ship, and delivery to floating import terminals where the ammonia is cracked into hydrogen for delivery to SEFE customers through the German hydrogen core grid. The cooperation will also identify possible locations for floating ammonia-to-hydrogen terminals along Germany’s Baltic Sea and North Sea coasts, as well as other potential locations in Europe.

SEFE will manage both the upstream supply portfolio and the downstream part of the supply chain, including global sourcing of clean molecules, the aggregation of hydrogen demand in Germany and Europe as well as investment in the German hydrogen core grid through its subsidiary GASCADE.

Höegh Evi will provide the midstream infrastructure to connect Germany with international hydrogen markets including the transportation of ammonia by ship and the floating import terminal infrastructure. The terminals will provide a supply of dispatchable and baseload-ready clean hydrogen for industrial customers using Höegh Evi’s ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, the world’s only floating solution to convert ammonia to hydrogen at an industrial scale.

“In our relentless quest to provide our customers with competitive clean hydrogen, we are pleased to be partnering with Höegh Evi to explore the technical and economic viability of different supply chain opportunities,” said Hamead Ahrary, CSO of SEFE. “With Höegh Evi’s pioneering technology in the field of floating import terminals including the cracking of ammonia to hydrogen within the terminal and the deep customer understanding we have gained over the last decades, we have the best conditions to develop international clean hydrogen supply chains to make the energy transition a reality.”

“Establishing global supply chains for hydrogen is a major step towards advancing the energy transition in Germany and Europe,” said Erik Nyheim, CEO of Höegh Evi. “SEFE is leading the way by investing in the German hydrogen core grid and developing global and local partnerships for the production, sourcing and supply of cost-competitive clean hydrogen for Germany and Europe. Höegh Evi is proud to contribute to this endeavor with its world-leading expertise in floating infrastructure and unique hydrogen terminal solutions. In Germany and across Europe, we are developing infrastructure that creates new pathways to decarbonisation via global market corridors for clean hydrogen.”