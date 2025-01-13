Grounded bulker Algoma Verity successfully refloated

U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District reported Saturday that the M/V Algoma Verity had been refloated and was moored at Tioga Marine Terminal, approximately two miles north of Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Bridge on the Delaware River.

As we reported previously, at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 9, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a report from the pilot aboard the 623-foot, Bahamas-flagged self-unloading bulk carrier stating that the vessel had run aground with no injuries in the Delaware River.

As of 8 a.m., Friday, the Algoma Verity remained aground outside the main shipping channel. A team from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, salvors, and the vessel’s representatives were continuing to monitor the situation and were formulating a plan to safely move the vessel.

Marine inspectors identified that four of the vessel’s ballast tanks and one empty fuel tank had been damaged in the incident. There had been no reports of pollution.

Then on Saturday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Algoma Verity was successfully refloated during the incoming tide and safely moored at the nearby marine terminal.

Coast Guard personnel, representatives from the ship’s owners, and contracted salvage personnel remained on board to ensure the safety of the vessel, crew, waterway, and environment.

“The on-scene personnel demonstrated exceptional initiative in a very dynamic environment,” said Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom, captain of the port and commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “The vessel is now well out of the channel, but we still have work to do to get the Algoma Verity safely out of the port. We are thankful for the flexibility of all our port partners as we work to protect public safety, the marine environment, and commerce.”

A new safety zone has been established around the Algoma Verity restricting vessel traffic from 100-yards upriver and 100-yards downriver of Tioga Marine Terminal. No vessels will be permitted to enter the safety zone without obtaining permission from the captain of the port or a designated representative.

Vessels wishing to transit the area will need to contact the Coast Guard Command Center one hour prior to transit by radio on VHF channel 16 or by calling the command center hotline at (215)-778-4289.