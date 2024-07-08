Columbia Group and Crowley in strategic cooperation

The Columbia Group and Crowley have signed a strategic cooperation agreement that, they say, broadens both companies’ ship management solutions for customers, drawing on their extensive expertise across the maritime, logistics and energy sectors.

“Driving modern innovation and growth requires partnership, and we are excited about providing even larger value in management, service and supplies for customers by jointly leveraging the long, extensive capabilities and expertise offered by Crowley and the Columbia Group as ship managers,” said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping. “With our two safety-focused organizations, customers will be able to receive the tailored, scalable solutions they need through the global footprint of international vessel services by Columbia and Crowley’s strong legacy focused across supply chains for U.S., Latin America and Caribbean markets.”

The full range of the two companies’ maritime services will be offered to existing and new clients, with initial focus areas including management services, vessel performance optimization and strategic procurement support for ship owners.

“This partnership heralds a significant opportunity for both Columbia Group and Crowley to elevate our services and cater to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Mark O’Neil, president and CEO, Columbia Group. “By synergizing our strengths and similar values, Columbia Group and Crowley are poised to deliver unparalleled value and drive transformative change in the Americas market.”