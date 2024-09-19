Canada releases patrol submarine RFI

Through the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), Canada aims to acquire a larger, modernized under-ice capable submarine fleet. Back in July, Canada’s Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, announced that Canada was taking the first step towards the procurement of up to 12 conventionally-powered submarines – and that it was was launching the process to formally engage industry on this acquisition. The Department of National Defence said then that a formal Request for Information (RFI) would be posted in fall 2024 .

Now Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has issued that RFI on behalf of the Department of National Defence (DND).

The RFI has been released to industry stakeholders to gain further information on the availability of submarines that are currently in service or in production, and the industry’s capability and capacity to build and deliver up to 12 submarines to Canada.

The RFI engages on other key elements including in-service support, training and infrastructure for the new submarine fleet, including how partnerships with Canadian industry could be leveraged to create economic benefits in Canada throughout the lifecycle of the fleet.

In addition to the RFI, as part of this procurement process, Canada continues to meet with officials from allied and partner countries, and companies and navies in Europe and Asia that currently have, or are in the process of, building submarines that may meet Canada’s requirements.

Respondents are being encouraged to provide their initial feedback by November 18, 2024. This feedback will also help inform the procurement process moving forward.

To avoid any gaps in Canadian submarine capabilities, Canada anticipates a contract award by 2028, with the delivery of the first replacement submarine no later than 2035.

Canada’s current four Victoria-class submarines were purchased from the British Government in 1998, and delivered to Canada over a four year period from 2000 to 2004. The first three submarines were commissioned into RCN service shortly after their arrival in Canada. The fourth, Chicoutimi, was delivered to Canada in 2004, but was not commissioned into RCN service until 2015, due to a fire in 2004 that required extensive subsequent work The current submarine fleet will remain operational into the mid-to late 2030s via the Victoria-class Modernization (VCM) project.