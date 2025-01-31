Cadeler takes delivery of giant jack-up Wind Maker

Danish-headquartered, Oslo-listed Cadeler A/S, which owns the world’s largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels, has just added another. On Monday, it took delivery of Wind Maker, the first of two M-class Gusto MSC NG16000X jack-ups in a ceremony at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea.

Wind Maker and its sister Wind Mover, scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year, are each engineered and equipped to install the next-generation offshore wind turbines currently being deployed across the globe.

Cadeler fleet says that Wind Maker is purpose-built to withstand the most extreme weather conditions and operate at the industry’s most challenging offshore wind installation sites. Its 2,600 tonne main crane is designed to install some of the heaviest foundations and wind turbine components safely and efficiently.

Wind Maker has been designed to operate in water depths of up to 65 meters while the vessel itself will be above sea level installing and maintaining offshore structures. The self-propelled jack-up vessel will be equipped with DP2 capability, allowing for fast, safe and energy-efficient transit and positioning between locations.

“Today marks a significant achievement in our strategic fleet expansion and the successful culmination of years of planning and innovative engineering,” said Cadeler CEO Mikkel Gleerup. “Wind Maker is already contracted for deployment immediately after its delivery and she and her sister vessel have secured a pipeline of exciting wind farm projects. As a reliable partner in the offshore wind industry, our success depends on our ability to adapt and meet the evolving demands of our clients, both today and in the years to come. Wind Maker embodies this commitment and is a testament to the dedication of the Cadeler team, the shipyard, and the collaboration we have had with our strategic partners.”