ABS partners with KRISO to advance the SMR nuclear option Written by Nick Blenkey









Continuing its work on commercial nuclear propulsion, ABS is working with the Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO) to advance commercial small modular reactor (SMR) powered ships and floating SMR power generation platforms.

Earlier this year, KRISO launched a new R&D project aimed at developing the core technologies for small modular reactor (SMR)-powered ships and floating SMR power generation platforms by 2028.

SMRs are small-sized reactors with a power generation capacity of 300 MWe or less, said KRISO when it announced the project. They are designed to allow the key components to be manufactured in factories in modular form and assembled on site. Compared to the existing large-scale nuclear power plants, SMRs allow reduced construction periods and costs. They also, said KRISO, may have a high economic feasibility and reduce the radiation emergency planning areas, because a fuel storage tank does not have to be installed.

As part of the project, KRISO is developing a high-speed Neopanamax class containership equipped with an SMR. In addition, KRISO will develop a floating SMR power generation platform. It says that it expects that, in the future, electricity generated from the SMR power generation platform can be used as an energy source for producing eco-friendly alternative fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia.

Under the new partnership:

ABS will provide analysis of applicable regulatory guidelines and international standards for the design of SMR-powered ships.

KRISO will develop core technologies for SMR-powered ships, including conceptual designs for the vessel and propulsion systems as well as the development of a framework for integrated ship, nuclear power safety analysis. In addition, KRISO will design a floating SMR power generation platform, a nuclear power plant on the sea, along with a commercialization model that can supply stable power to island areas in the future.

“ABS is taking a leading role in the support of nuclear power projects in the maritime industry through our knowledge of international regulations and development of class-related related safety requirements,” said ABS senior vice VP and CTO Patrick Ryan. “We are proud to apply our experience to these research projects with KRISO. With the increased focus on zero-carbon emissions, modern nuclear technologies offer the potential for decarbonization in many areas of the sector.“

“Through this joint research with ABS, we will lead the development of future eco-friendly marine technology and establish global standards for the commercialization of SMRs in the marine sector and will lead the global market for nuclear-powered ships in the future,” said Keyyong Hong, President of KRISO.