Patriot Maritime names Mark Handin president

Concord, Calif., headquartered U.S.-flag ship owner and operator Patriot Maritime has appointed Mark Handin as its president, succeeding Lance Bardo, who will retire at the end of June.

Handin joins Patriot after a 27 year marine industry career in management, executive and corporate officer roles at companies including Maersk Supply Services and Tidewater Inc. In his new role, will hold overall responsibility for the performance of the companies’ owned and managed vessels under Patriot Contract Services. LLC., and its American Ship Management, LLC subsidiary.

He will reside in Houston, and oversee the company’s growing operational office in the Houston area.

Bardo retires after 13 years with Patriot, preceded by almost 30 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard. He will remain with the company through the end of June 2024 and will continue serving in a part-time consultancy role thereafter.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark Handin to the Patriot team,” said Patriot Maritime principal and CEO, Ryan Pereyda. “Mark has broad operational and commercial experience, and we are confident that this will complement the existing skillsets on our management team. At the same time, Lance Bardo has been a mainstay on our leadership team for many years, and we will miss his stalwart guidance. Lance should be very proud of the legacy he is leaving behind”.

“I am both excited and proud to join Patriot Maritime,” said Handin. “It is a great company, with great people and a strong maritime history. I want to thank Lance for the positive impact he is leaving on the company, and I look forward to moving the company forward, and building upon his efforts.”

Patriot Maritime is a leading maritime contractor to the U.S. Government, managing and operating vessels. Patriot owns and operates the shallow draft tanker Haina Patriot under contract with MSC and currently manages seven Ready Reserve Force (RRF) ships for MARAD; eight Watson class large medium speed RO/RO vessels for the Military Sealift Command (MSC); and a shallow draft tanker for Schuyler Line Navigation Company