DOJ: Bollinger agrees to pay $1,025,000 to settle False Claims Act allegations









The U.S. Department of Justice reports that Bollinger Shipyards LLC has agreed to pay $1,025,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by knowingly billing the U.S. Coast Guard for labor provided by workers who were not eligible to work in the United States.

The United States alleged that, from 2015-2020, Bollinger knowingly billed the Coast Guard for labor prohibited under its Fast Response Cutter contracts. Specifically, the United States alleged that Bollinger was contractually required to confirm that its employees were eligible to work in the United States. The United States further alleges that Bollinger failed to comply with this requirement and, as a result, several ineligible employees worked on the contract. Further, the United States alleged that Bollinger billed the Coast Guard for the labor provided by the ineligible employees and received payment for those bills.

The specifics of the False Claims Act allegations are set out in the settlement agreement, which notes that Bollinger denies the allegations.

“This Agreement is neither an admission of liability by Bollinger nor a concession by the United States that its claims are not well founded,” says the agreement.