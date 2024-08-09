VIDEO: Box ship explosion rocks Port of Ningbo

One of the world’s busiest ports, China’s Port of Ningbo was has been rocked by a massive explosion that sent a huge fire ball into the air.

The Chinese Government run Global Times newspaper reports that the explosion occurred in a container aboard the 6,589 TEU containership YM Mobility at 3.45 p.m.

The Ningbo Maritime Search and Rescue Center activated an emergency response plan and dispatched a maritime patrol vessel to the scene to enforce security measures. It also sent three firefighting tugboats and land-based firefighting forces to carry out emergency response efforts.

The fire was subsequently reported as extinguished, with terminal activity unaffected and no casualties, according to the Global Times report.

The vessel’s operator, Keelung, Taiwan-based Yang Ming, released the following statement:

“On August 09, 2024, Yang Ming was informed of a fire incident on YM Mobility, a vessel operated by Yang Ming, at the Port of Ningbo. The cause of the incident is still under investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that an explosion occurred in a container loaded with dangerous goods on board. According to the shipper’s declaration, the container was a reefer used as a substitute for a dry container, without requiring power connection. Immediate fire control measures were taken, and the situation is now under control. All crew members have safely evacuated. Huan Ming (Shanghai) International Shipping Agency Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Yang Ming Group, is actively coordinating with the authorities to manage the situation.”

A powerful #explosion ignited a fireball on a #containership loaded with hazardous goods at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in China's Zhejiang Province on Friday. No casualties were reported, and emergency teams were sent to the scene. #NingboPort #ChinaPortExplosion #China pic.twitter.com/68uqCYuHMT — CGTN Europe (@CGTNEurope) August 9, 2024

WHAT WAS IN THE BOX?

What exactly was in the container remains unclear.

The Global Times report says: “The hazardous material is classified as the Class 5 hazardous materials, which generally include oxidizing substances and organic peroxides. Those materials are prone to exothermic decomposition at high temperatures, and some may even explode under confined conditions, an industry insider told the Global Times on Friday.”

“The industry insider said that these types of goods are generally stored in refrigerated containers during transport to maintain controlled temperatures.”

Mis-declaration and non-declaration of containership cargo have long caused concern to groups such as the International Union of Marine Insurers.