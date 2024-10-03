Port strike: Tentative agreement sees ILA to go back to work Written by Nick Blenkey









In a joint statement, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) say “they have reached a tentative agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025 to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues. Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume.”

Someone who may not be that surprised by this announcement is President Joe Biden. Here’s what he said this morning in a brief exchange with reporters before boarding Air Force One.

Q Mr. President, can the country afford the port strike? Can the country afford these ships to stay off (inaudible)?

THE PRESIDENT: I think we’re making progress on that.

Q How much progress, sir?

THE PRESIDENT: We’ll find out soon.

NRF REACTS

The National Retail Federation released the following statement from NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay following the announcement:

“The decision to end the current strike and allow the East and Gulf coast ports to reopen is good news for the nation’s economy. It is critically important that the International Longshoremen’s Association and United States Maritime Alliance work diligently and in good faith to reach a fair, final agreement before the extension expires. The sooner they reach a deal, the better for all American families.