Two Chem Carriers vessels get Mitsubishi engines

Covington, La., headquartered engine and genset distributor Laborde Products recently announced that it has supplied a pair of Mitsubishi S6R2 engines to Plaquemine, La.-based Chem Carriers for two of its new vessels, the M/V John R. Williams and the M/V Jeff O. Norgress.

Each engine delivers peak performance with 803 horsepower at 1,400 revolutions per minute, providing the vessel with reliable and efficient power.

“The Mitsubishi S6R2 engines are a vital component in enhancing the capabilities of our fleet,” said Frank Banta, president of Chem Carriers. “These engines provide the power and reliability our operations depend on. The bottom line is these engines help us meet our commitment to quality, and efficiency, in our business.”

Both towboats were christened in Channelview, Texas, on May 2, 2024. Steiner Construction of Bayou La Batre, Ala., delivered the John R. Williams in late 2023, with the Jeff O. Norgress having been delivered earlier this year.

This initiative is part of Laborde Products’ ongoing efforts to equip the maritime industry with reliable and high-performance engine solutions.

“Our goal is to contribute to our clients’ success with superior products and services, and delivering these engines to Chem Carriers is a perfect example of our ability to meet and exceed expectations,” said Trace Laborde, vice president of sales at Laborde Products.

Chem Carriers has expertise in the inland marine liquid transportation industry. It currently operates between Corpus Christi, Texas, and New Orleans, La. In addition to over a dozen towboats, the company has 52 inland tank barges, and a 174 barge capacity fleeting service located at Mile 207 on the Lower Mississippi River.