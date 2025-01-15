AAPA releases its policy agenda for the new Trump administration

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) has released its policy agenda for the 119th Congress and the incoming Trump administration. The agenda was developed with extensive input from its 80 plus member public port authorities and will serve as an advocacy guide to inform the Federal Government and industry of the port industry’s top policy priorities.

“There’s no such thing as a strong America without strong ports,” said AAPA president and CEO Cary S. Davis. “America’s ports are key to the nation’s economic health and global competitiveness. As trade and cargo volumes continue to grow, our nation’s ports must continue working with the Federal Government to invest in and build the next generation of port infrastructure so we can deliver for America.”

The AAPA ports have eight primary policy priorities for the new Congress and administration. AAPA staff have already begun meeting with key Members of Congress and industry to advocate for these priorities and will continue throughout the 119th Congress. This advocacy will continue into the spring and beyond, including at AAPA’s Legislative Summit: Revitalizing America’s Ports on March 18-20 in Washington, D.C. alongside hundreds of port and maritime executives.

Recently, AAPA president & CEO, Cary Davis, and John Bressler, the association’s VP Government Relations, met with President-elect Trump’s transition team, and Transportation Secretary nominee Sean Duffy’s team, to amplify the policy agenda.

The policy agenda includes:

Reauthorizing oversubscribed mainstay infrastructure grant programs;

Ensuring timely passage of navigation channel funding;

Opposing tariffs that hurt consumers and stifle growth;

Reforming burdensome federal permitting;

Pushing back against and educating stakeholders on the harmful effects of vessel speed restrictions;

Empowering ports to power America with an all of the above energy strategy;

Securing ports and their assets from potential threats with the necessary resources and personnel; and

Expediting Build America Buy America waivers and incentivizing domestic manufacturing of ship-to-shore cranes.