Scania quad V8 engines will power Patriot Offshore CTV

The 27-meter aluminum crew transfer vessel on order at Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding for Patriot Offshore Maritime Services will be powered by Scania engines. The Incat Crowther design catamaran has been chartered by Vineyard Wind for support of the construction and management of its 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind 1 wind farm project 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

Capable of carrying up to 24 people, the CTV will be powered by four Scania DI16 082M 800 hp engines supplied by Mack Boring Parts & Co. and will initially operate from New Bedford and other Massachusetts ports transporting personnel and equipment in support of the Vineyard Wind 1 project.

Built on a Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) engine block and employing a simple wastegate turbocharger, the quad Scania DI16-liter engines deliver top-of-class performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers. The resulting lighter weight, combined with Scania’s proprietary Engine Management System (EMS) and common rail extra high-pressure injection system (XPI), optimizes fuel delivery enabling impressive torque, lower noise and exceptional fuel efficiency.

The Scania quad V8 powered 27-meter CTV will be based on a proven catamaran design by Incat Crowther.

“The demanding conditions that offshore CTVs encounter and the rigid schedules that they must stick to make speed and efficiency of the utmost importance,” said David Hughes, marine products sales manager, Scania USA. “Our DI16 engines provide the performance that Patriot was looking for and we are thrilled to be involved in this project.”

“Vineyard Wind is relying on us to ensure that the construction stays on schedule and that future management of this project operates smoothly,” said Michael Landry, president, Patriot Offshore Maritime Services. “To that end, we selected one of the most accomplished shipyards in the area and spec’d the highest quality components for the build. We were very impressed with the performance of the Scania engines and are confident that they will exceed our expectations.”

“We have a lot of experience building boats for the demanding applications our customers operate in,” said Peter Duclos, president, Gladding-Hearn. “Although this will be our first CTV powered by quad Scania engines, we are confident the high-quality build of the Scania engines will have no issue meeting those demands.”