USCG gets $25 billion One Big Beautiful Bill boost

The U.S. Coast Guard has welcomed the nearly $25 billion investment in the service included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — marking the largest single commitment of funding in the service’s history.

“This historic investment marks a new era for the Coast Guard,” said Coast Guard Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday. “It reflects the strong support of the American people and empowers us to restore our Service and prepare for the challenges of today and tomorrow. With this level of support, and the dedication of our Coast Guard men and women, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish. We are deeply grateful for this opportunity to build a stronger Coast Guard for the nation.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act funding will allow the Coast Guard to procure an estimated 17 new icebreakers, 21 new cutters, over 40 helicopters and six C-130J aircraft while modernizing shore infrastructure and maritime surveillance systems. The package also strengthens the Coast Guard’s ability to counter drug and human trafficking, conduct search and rescue, enhance navigational safety and enable maritime trade.

Investment highlights in the legislation include:

$4.4 billion for shore infrastructure, training facilities and homeports

$4.3 billion for Polar Security Cutters, extending U.S. reach in the Arctic

$4.3 billion for nine new Offshore Patrol Cutters

$3.5 billion for three Arctic Security Cutters

$2.3 billion for more than 40 MH-60 helicopters

$2.2 billion for depot level maintenance to sustain readiness

$1.1 billion for six new HC-130J aircraft and simulators

$1 billion for Fast Response Cutters

$816 million for light and medium Icebreaking Cutters

$266 million for long-range unmanned aircraft systems

$170 million for maritime domain awareness, including next-generation sensors

$162 million for three Waterways Commerce Cutters

These investments support Force Design 2028 — the Homeland Security Secretary’s comprehensive effort to modernize Coast Guard operations and capabilities.