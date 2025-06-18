Sanmar Shipyards orders 17 ship sets of Kongsberg thrusters Written by Nick Blenkey









Kongsberg Maritime is to supply 17 ship sets of its US azimuth thrusters to for a range of international tug projects underway at Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards. The thrusters will cover a range of power outputs between 1,765 kW and 2,525 kW and a bollard pull ranging between 60 and 85 tons.

Sanmar Shipyards, a long-standing Kongsberg Maritime customer, and specializes in tugboat construction with nearly five decades of experience and more than 300 tugs delivered worldwide.

Operating two facilities, in Tuzla and Altınova, Sanmar builds a wide range of tug designs. Its portfolio includes battery-electric, LNG-fueled, methanol, hybrid, and autonomous tugs, many based on Robert Allan Ltd. designs.

“We value long-term partnerships built on trust, technical capability, consistent delivery and sustainable after-sales service,” said Volkan Gün, senior supply chain manager at Sanmar Shipyards. “Kongsberg Maritime continues to be a dependable and solution-oriented partner. Their Project contracts, sales support, and R&D teams have demonstrated a high level of competence, responsibility, and collaboration throughout every phase of our cooperation.”

“During the post-contract phase, the Kongsberg Maritime team has shown great ownership, ensuring successful execution of previous agreements,” noted Gün. “The commitment and responsiveness of their Turkey-based team further strengthens our confidence in this partnership, and we look forward to another successful chapter in our long-standing relationship.”

“These latest contracts with Sanmar Shipyards builds on our long and successful relationship with one of Türkiye’s leading tug builders,” said Kongsberg Maritime, senior sales manager Emre Kopuz. “We are delighted to sign these contracts totalling 34 azimuth thrusters for 17 new tugs and look forward to delivering and commissioning these efficient and powerful propulsion systems for a range of projects.”

“The tug market is one where our thrusters have continued to demonstrate proven reliability, power, and efficiency for tug operations across the world,” said Tomi Venttola, Kongsberg Maritime, senior sales manager, Rauma, Finland. “We continue to develop our thruster systems to meet the growing demands for more efficient, cleaner operations, with mechanical, hybrid and electric solutions.”