Matt Garner named new TAI president

S&B Infrastructure Ltd. has appointed Matt Garner as president of its New Orleans based naval architecture and marine engineering subsidiary TAI Engineers (TAI). He succeeds Bill Krewsky, who will retire in September and who has served as TAI president since 2023.

Garner comes to TAI with more than 28 years of executive leadership and technical expertise in maritime technology and defense systems. Most recently, he served as VP of engineering at Trident Maritime Systems. His career includes senior leadership roles at Gibbs & Cox and nearly two decades with the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command, where he oversaw submarine design and systems engineering at the senior executive level.

“We’re excited to welcome Matt to TAI, His exceptional maritime engineering expertise and track record of leading high-performing teams will be vital as we continue delivering innovative, high-value solutions to our customers,” said Jeff Sipes, Chief Executive Officer of S&B.

Garner holds master’s degrees in system engineering management from the Naval Postgraduate School and engineering (naval architecture) from the University of New Orleans. He recently enhanced his executive expertise with certificates from Columbia Business School. Throughout his career, Garner has earned multiple awards, including the U.S. Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award (twice awarded) and the Superior Civilian Service Award.