New ABS technical paper explores offshore floating CO2 injection

ABS has published a new technical paper on offshore floating CO2 injection that provides analysis of the offshore technologies supporting carbon capture and storage (CCS). This much-publicized approach to supporting heavy industry’s journey to lower carbon energy solutions, frequently involving injection of carbon into depleted offshore oil and gas fields

In the research, ABS dissects the shift towards dedicated floating carbon injection and storage facilities and away from existing enhanced oil recovery processes where captured carbon is injected into a reduced pressurized oil reservoir to recover residual remaining oil.

Floating Storage and Injection Units (FSIUs) are showing promise as a platform to process and transfer CO2 for permanent storage in empty wells. The FSIU can serve not only as an injection facility but also as a floating CO2 storage and processing terminal prior to injection.

“As a trusted advisor for the offshore industry, ABS is proud to deliver insightful research and comprehensive reporting that tackle complex challenges such as offshore carbon capture and storage. With rapidly evolving environmental regulations, we serve our clients and stakeholders with technical guidance on best practices and innovative technologies to support informed decision making,” said Michael Kei, ABS vice president, technology.