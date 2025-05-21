Navigating Talent: Your Guide to Finding and Retaining Top Maritime Workers Written by Hylant









With over 60 million Gen Z workers entering the job market, the maritime industry must adapt to attract and retain this new generation of talent. This guide outlines a strategic, five-part plan to help maritime employers understand Gen Z’s priorities—such as work-life balance, career growth, and inclusive culture—and create a workplace that meets their expectations. From modernizing recruitment to fostering leadership, the document emphasizes the importance of aligning organizational practices with the evolving needs of the workforce.

Key takeaways from this white paper include:

Modern Recruitment is Essential

Gen Z expects digital-first engagement. Employers should upgrade websites, use social media, and promote diversity and inclusion to attract talent.



Career Development Drives Retention

Clear advancement paths, modern training methods (like AI), and accessible learning opportunities are critical to keeping Gen Z engaged.



Benefits Must Reflect Gen Z Values

Competitive compensation, work-life balance, and innovative benefits tailored to shipyard environments are key to standing out.



Safety Culture is a Differentiator

A strong, holistic safety culture—especially one that includes digital tools and post-crisis strategies—can help reduce injury rates and attract safety-conscious workers.



Leadership Training is Crucial

Promoting without preparation leads to turnover. Investing in leadership development and fostering a feedback-rich culture supports long-term success.

